 VIDEO: Pune Ganesh Mandals Protest, Seeking Raising of new Foot Over Bridge on JM Road as It Could Obstruct Their Immersion Procession
Approximately 300 public Ganeshotsav mandals in Pune use the Pulachi Wadi Ghat in Deccan for immersion, following routes via Lakshmi Road, Kumthekar Road, Kelkar Road, and Tilak Road, and returning through Jangli Maharaj Road.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 03:24 PM IST
Ganesh mandals in Pune protested against the Pune Metro administration, demanding the removal of the new metro foot over bridge on Jangli Maharaj (JM) Road, which connects Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Udyan Metro Station. They argue that the 17-ft-high foot over bridge could block their immersion processions.

About 300 Ganeshotsav mandals in Pune use Pulachi Wadi Ghat in Deccan for immersion, traveling through Lakshmi Road, Kumthekar Road, Kelkar Road, and Tilak Road, and returning via Jangli Maharaj Road.

They are concerned that the low height of the bridge might obstruct tall floats and chariots during the immersion. Many mandals designed their decorations to a height of 20 feet, accounting for the 22-foot-high metro bridge at Khandoji Baba Chowk. However, the new 17-foot footbridge in front of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Udyan will block their processions. A request to remove the footbridge was submitted on September 4, but there has been no response yet.

Pune Municipal Commissioner has clarified that the bridge was erected by Pune Metro and does not concern PMC.

