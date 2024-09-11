Pune Crime Branch Joins City Police for Enhanced Security During Ganeshotsav, Deploys Specialized Teams at Key Mandals

Pune: Market Yard Mitra Mandal of City Clinches Third Prize In Public Ganesha Festival Competition 2023 | Shivgarjana dhol tasha pathak

Pune Crime Branch is actively assisting Pune city police in maintaining law and order during the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations. To ensure a safe and smooth festival, multiple specialized teams have been deployed across key areas of the city.

The security and crime control operations are being overseen by Joint Incharge Assistant Commissioner of Police Ganesh Ingle and newly appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajendra Mulik, under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Nikhil Pingle.

Maximum security in Zone 1

In Zone 1, where the main Ganeshotsav processions and immersion routes are located, teams of eight constables each, led by Police Inspectors Ulhas Kadam, Nand Kumar Bidwai, and Sandipan Pawar, have been strategically deployed to manage the crowd and prevent crime.

Anti-Chain Snatching Squads have been set up at key police stations in Zone 1. Khadak Police Station, led by Sub-Inspector Kokate, Samarth Police Station under Sub-Inspector Dev, and Deccan Police Station under Sub-Inspector Bargode, have dispatched dedicated teams to curb chain-snatching incidents.

To further combat theft, a special Anti-Chain Snatching and Mobile Theft Squad led by Assistant Police Inspector Aniket Pote has been formed. This squad consists of two teams, each comprising four constables.

Additionally, a Women and Child Security Special Squad, operating separately from the Damini Squad, has been established under Assistant Police Inspector Rajesh Malegave. Two teams of four officers each will focus on ensuring the safety of women and children during the festivities.

Team for vehicle theft

For vehicle theft prevention, a dedicated squad led by Assistant Inspector Vijayakumar Shinde is working with two teams of four officers each to patrol vulnerable areas.

In Zone 2, a Notorious Crime Prevention Squad led by Police Inspector Pratap Mankar, supported by a team of eight officials, is dedicated to preventing criminal activity in key parts of the city.

The Crime Branch has also stationed special teams at major Ganesh mandals and high-traffic locations, including Kasba Ganapati Mandal, Tambadi Jogeshwari Ganapati Mandal, Tulsibagh Circle, Guruji Talim Mandal, Kesari Wada Circle, Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Mandal, Babu Gainu Mandal, Jilbya Maruti Mandal, Bhau Rangari Mandal, and the Mandai area. Each of these locations will have two officers assigned to monitor the situation closely.

From September 7 to 18, Police Help Centers have been set up at various key locations across the city, such as Kaka Gadgil Statue Chowk, Jijamata Chowk, Phadke Houd Chowk, and Mandai Chowk, among others. These centers are staffed with two officers each to handle crime prevention and provide rapid response.

Ganeshotsav in Pune attracts massive crowds, with lakhs of devotees gathering at prominent mandals across the city to offer prayers and participate in processions. The festival, known for its grand processions and cultural significance, sees huge turnouts, particularly during the immersion days. To manage the crowd and ensure safety, Pune police have ramped up their presence and are implementing stringent security measures across all key locations.