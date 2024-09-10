Pune Police To Launch Crackdown On Social Media Posts Glorifying Crime With Help Of Citizens | Unsplash

The Pune Police have appealed to the citizens to participate in a crackdown on individuals promoting criminal activities through social media by sharing photos, videos, and social media account links on a dedicated WhatsApp number shared by them.

This is a part of a broader effort to curb the glorification of gangs and violence online. The initiative is designed to counter the growing trend of using platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp to spread fear and promote antisocial behaviour.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Nikhil Pingle, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "Seasoned criminals are aware of the legal repercussions of posting such content. However, their minions or new-born goons post antisocial photos and videos for publicity and to incite fear. These new-born goons seek attention and notoriety by posting such content, but they will face legal action from now."

"The challenge, however, lies in tracking down the actual accounts, particularly those that remain private or circulate content within closed groups on platforms like Facebook or WhatsApp. Many of these videos are shared in private groups, making it difficult for law enforcement to monitor; however, that will be easier with public participation," he added.

To streamline the process, the Pune Police have set up a dedicated WhatsApp number, 8975953100, where citizens can report such content. "Accordingly, we will take appropriate action against the accused," stated Pingle.