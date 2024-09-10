 Ganeshotsav In Pune: Police Step Up Efforts Against Pickpockets
Over the past two days, police have inspected 191 individuals as part of their operation to curb illegal activities such as mobile phone and gold ornament theft

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 04:29 PM IST
Ganeshotsav In Pune: Police Step Up Efforts Against Pickpockets

During every Ganeshotsav, pickpockets target devotees who come pandal hopping in Pune. However, this year, the police have stepped up their efforts.

Over the past two days, police have inspected 191 individuals as part of their operation to curb illegal activities such as mobile phone and gold ornament theft, which tend to increase during the festive season.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Nikhil Pingle, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said, "To ensure public safety, multiple squads have been deployed across the city. Additionally, teams of two police officers have been assigned to 10 prominent Ganesh mandals for enhanced security."

"We have targeted especially Zone 1 area due to huge crowd gatherings. Accordingly, a team of anti-chain snatching squad, anti-mobile theft squad, children-women safety team, and anti-vehicle theft squad have been deployed. Moreover, prominent mandals have been facilitated with ten teams carrying two police personnel each," he added.

Pingle stated that the teams have been strictly instructed to interrogate any suspect in the crowd and verify whether he or she has any criminal history. For the public, 19 help centres have been made, equipped with four police personnel, he said.

"This proactive approach aims to create a safe environment for devotees and reduce crime during the festival," Pingle concluded.

