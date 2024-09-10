 Pune: Ill Health Forces Supriya Sule To Cancel Scheduled Events
Recently, Supriya Sule remarked that the squabbling among the ruling Mahayuti allies over taking credit for the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme was unfortunate and exposed the real intentions of the government

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 12:23 PM IST
Supriya Sule | Facebook

Baramati MP Supriya Sule has cancelled all her scheduled events due to ill health. The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) Working President made this announcement on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday evening.

Sule wrote, "As my health is not good, the doctor has advised me to rest. This has forced me to postpone my planned visit tomorrow indefinitely. After completing today's tour, I underwent some medical tests. The date of the next tour will be communicated to you after receiving the medical reports tomorrow."

Recently, the NCP (SP) leader remarked that the squabbling among the ruling Mahayuti allies over taking credit for the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme was unfortunate and exposed the real intentions of the government. She claimed that the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government began to express affection for "Bahin" (sisters/women) only after facing a debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Ladki Bahin scheme was not introduced for women's empowerment, but for selfish political interests," the Baramati MP stated. "It is unfortunate that hard-working and self-respecting women are being misled into believing that they should trust this government. Ministers are fighting with each other to claim credit. This is an insult to the brother-sister relationship," she added.

