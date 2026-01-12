Nashik Launches 'Arunodaya' Campaign For Sickle Cell Screening From Jan 15 To Feb 7 | Photo Credit: Canva

Nashik: Considering the increasing prevalence of sickle cell disease in the district, the 'Arunodaya' special sickle cell screening campaign is being implemented for effective prevention and early diagnosis. The district administration has resolved that no citizen in Nashik district will be left out of the screening during this special campaign.

This campaign will be conducted from January 15th to February 7th. Under this program, facilities include awareness campaigns, free solubility tests, electrophoresis and HPLC tests, free medicines for patients, counselling, regular health check-ups, blood transfusions as needed, and expert advice through telemedicine.

"The 'Arunodaya' campaign is a crucial step towards a sickle-cell-free Maharashtra. Every citizen in the remote areas of Nashik district should get their blood tested. Early diagnosis makes it easier to provide appropriate treatment and referral services, which helps prevent further serious complications," said Ayush Prasad, District Collector, Nashik.

Since sickle cell disease is genetic, it is passed from parents to the next generation. To break this chain, sickle cell testing before marriage is mandatory. Awareness campaigns are also being conducted at the school level. Teachers should take special care of children affected by sickle cell disease. – Omkar Pawar, Chief Executive Officer, Nashik Zilla Parishad.

Sickle cell patients should drink 10 to 15 glasses of water daily and take folic acid tablets regularly as advised by the doctor. With a balanced diet, regular check-ups, and proper care, patients can lead a normal life. – Dr. Charudatta Shinde, District Surgeon, Nashik.

Read Also First Grape Shipment Of Season Leaves Nashik For Netherlands, Germany

There are two types of individuals in sickle cell disease: carriers and patients. Carriers do not show symptoms, but they can transmit the disease to the next generation. Free counseling, solubility testing, and treatment are available at government health centers. Citizens experiencing symptoms such as fever, joint pain, or frequent jaundice should get tested immediately. – Dr. Sudhakar More, District Health Officer.