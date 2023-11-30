VIDEO: Pimpri-Chinchwad's 'Misal Pizza' Is The Latest Entrant In Bizarre Food Combos List

A restaurant in Pimpri-Chinchwad has unveiled the 'Misal Pizza'—yes, you read that right. It's a fusion where everything that goes into making is layered atop pizza bread, accentuated with grated cheese and assorted sauces. This unconventional blend promises to be one of the most peculiar food combinations you'll ever experience.
A recently surfaced video on the internet showcases the process. It kicks off with the vendor spreading sauce on the pizza bread, followed by toppings such as chivda, matki, chopped onions, and coriander—the quintessential elements of a misal. Then, adding a pizza twist, he sprinkles mozzarella cheese and red paprika, culminating in the final touch—the oven bake. But the creation doesn't stop there; the 'Misal Pizza' is generously poured with 'tarri' or 'sample' before serving.
Reactions across social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), were a mixed bag of amusement and strong opinions. "This is ugh," expressed one user, while another countered, "I would try this... the overall combination of flavors is not at odds."
Check the reactions below: