 VIDEO & PICS: 7,000 Evacuated From Aundh's Westend Mall Amid Exhaust Duct Fire
According to the officials, no one was injured in the fire incident

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 23, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
Pune: Around 7,000 people were evacuated from a mall in Pune city following a fire in an exhaust duct of a restaurant housed in the shopping complex's basement on late Wednesday evening, said fire brigade officials.

According to the officials, no one was injured in the fire incident in the shopping establishment located in the Aundh area.

"Though the fire was doused after some time, a thick blanket of smoke engulfed a portion of the mall which prompted us to evacuate around 7,000 people present in the complex. No one was injured in the incident," said a fire brigade official.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known

Follow us on

