 VIDEO: Parked Four-Wheeler in Pune Engulfed in Flames, No Injuries Reported
Indu BhagatUpdated: Sunday, July 14, 2024, 04:51 PM IST
A four-wheeler parked near Vinkar Hall at Padmavati caught fire in Pune on Sunday. However, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

The incident was reported at 2:56 PM, and a fire engine was dispatched from Kanja Fire Station to extinguish the fire. Upon reaching the scene, personnel observed the front part of the vehicle ablaze with fuel leaking from the rear. They immediately attempted to extinguish the fire by spraying water and using foam, successfully putting it out within about ten minutes. The vehicle belongs to Ford and runs on diesel.

Fire Officer Pradeep Khedekar, Driver Ganesh Bhandare, Fireman Pankaj Ingwale, Nilesh Rajivde, Abhishek Khatpe, Yogesh Kumhar, and Vinayak Ghagare participated in this operation.

