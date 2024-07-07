VIDEO: Chaos at Pune's SP College Hostel as Electric Spark Ignites Fire |

On Sunday morning chaos ensued at Sir Parshurambhau College's boys's hostel in Pune when an electric spark ignited a fire, causing widespread panic among students.

At 6:44am, the fire brigade control room received an urgent report, prompting the immediate dispatch of a fire engine from Janata Kendra. The quick response and coordinated efforts of the fire brigade, college staff, and Mahavitaran electricity department successfully extinguished the fire, averting any injuries.

As soon as the personnel reached the spot, they noticed that the CT meter used for electricity supply on the outside wall of the boys' hostel had caught fire, causing panic among the students due to the noise. However, the staff on site immediately contacted the fire brigade while trying to extinguish the fire using fire extinguishers. The firemen inspected the spot and extinguished the fire completely. Simultaneously, employees from the Mahavitaran arrived on time, inspected the situation, and took further action. Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

College staff initially tried to control fire

Driver Sagar Devkule and firemen Mahendra Sakpal, Umesh Shinde, Sagar Patil, and Vijay Waghmare from the Janata Vasahat Fire Station participated in this operation.

Due to the lectures and demonstrations of fire safety and measures provided by the fire brigade in various establishments, as well as residential buildings, schools, colleges, hospitals, malls, and other places in the city, the college staff were able to use fire fighting equipment to try to put out the fire initially.