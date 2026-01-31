VIDEO: Nashik Civic Body Clears Encroachments Along Godavari Riverbank In Panchavati Division | Video Screengrab

Nashik: The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Friday conducted a large-scale anti-encroachment drive along the Godavari riverbank between Malegaon Stop and Ramkund in the Panchavati division. The drive targeted temporary stalls, shops, kiosks, and other encroachments. The operation is a crucial part of preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, with a focus on keeping key routes encroachment-free and safe for pedestrians.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The drive focused on encroachments at Malegaon Stand, Ramkund, the Dadasaheb Gaikwad area, and surrounding locations along the Godavari riverbank. The operation was briefly halted following resistance from a group of local residents, but was later resumed under tight police security. The NMC stated that encroachments in the Ramkund–Dadasaheb Gaikwad area were obstructing major pedestrian routes, religious ceremonies, and civic cleanliness.

Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri has instructed officials to intensify anti-encroachment drives on key routes across the city in the coming months to ensure better management of pedestrian movement during the Kumbh Mela. Recently, 70 encroachments were removed along the Sharda Circle–Dwarka Circle route. Several encroachments have also been demolished in the Dindori area.

Deputy Commissioner (Encroachment) Sangeeta Nandur said, “This drive will not stop until all temporary stalls, vendors, and encroachments are removed. As part of a long-term strategy, 61 commercial locations have been identified, and encroachment removal is being carried out accordingly.”

Read Also Leopard Menace: Junnar Forest Division Trains Emergency Teams In Pune

More than 160 personnel from two agencies have been appointed for a period of three years to assist with preparations for the Kumbh Mela 2027. Of these, around 50 employees are engaged in encroachment removal and cleaning of the Panchavati Shahi Marg (the traditional pilgrimage route from Tapovan to Ramkund), Kalaram Temple, Ramkund, and the area around the proposed Ram Path. The remaining 110 personnel have been deployed for cleaning and encroachment removal in Nashik East, Nashik Road, Satpur, and the Cidco areas.

The campaign is considered crucial in making the city clean and encroachment-free ahead of the Kumbh Mela. While local residents and traders have expressed anger over the drive, the administration remains firm in its stance against encroachments.