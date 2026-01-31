Attention! Road From New Katraj Tunnel To Navale Bridge Shut From February 3 To 5 - Here’s Why | Anand Chaini

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued an important update for motorists travelling from Satara to Mumbai.

Traffic from Satara to Mumbai will be closed for two hours, from 6 am to 8 am, on the Pune–Satara highway, specifically between the New Katraj Tunnel and Navale Bridge, from February 3 to 5, for the installation of speed-control camera gantries.

Meanwhile, motorists have been advised to use the Old Katraj Tunnel or available service roads.

Navale Bridge Speed Limit

A speed limit of 30 kilometres per hour, which was imposed on the Katraj bypass after a major accident on November 13 that killed eight people, was 40 kmph in December.

Officials stated that the revision was implemented following a study of the road’s structural issues and an analysis of traffic movement data.

On November 13, an out-of-control truck collided with multiple vehicles, causing the deaths of eight people and leaving over 20 injured in the accident in the Navale Bridge area. Following the tragic accident, the Pune City police had imposed a speed limit of 30 kmph.

The circular issued mentioned, “To prevent the frequent accidents occurring due to speeding between the Katraj New Tunnel and Navale Bridge on the Katraj Outer Bypass Road within Pune City Traffic Division limits, it has become necessary to enforce vehicle speeds.”

“As per the sections under the Motor Vehicles Act, Pune City Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Himmat Jadhav issued orders imposing a maximum speed limit of 40 kmph on the Katraj Bypass stretch from Bhumkar Bridge to the end of Navale Bridge, excluding emergency service vehicles such as fire brigade, police, ambulances, etc.,” the circular added.

The notification further said, “These orders will come into effect from December 4. All previously issued orders related to speed limits on this route stand cancelled. The Traffic Department has appealed to vehicle drivers to regularly check their vehicle speedometers and pay special attention to road signs and boards. It has also been stated that strict action will be taken as per the rules against violators using speed-gun systems and CCTV. The Pune City Traffic Branch has urged citizens to cooperate to ensure smooth and safe traffic movement.”