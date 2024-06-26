VIDEO: Miscreants Assault Girl for Talking to Boy of Another Religion in Aurangabad |

Miscreants severely beat a girl claiming that she was talking to a boy of another religion and also thrashed the boy with kicks and blows near Rangeen Darwaza on VIP Road on Tuesday afternoon in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The mob of miscreants dragged the girl by holding her hair and beat the boy black and blue.

A collegiate girl wearing a burkha was talking with a boy near Rangeen Darwaza on the VIP Road on Tuesday at around 4pm. Some people came near them and asked the girl why she was talking to a boy of another religion. She told them that it was none of their business. The aggrieved mob then dragged the girl by her hair and severely thrashed the boy with blows and kicks.

Second incident this year

Tension prevailed for some time in this area due to the incident. On receiving the information, the City Chowk police immediately rushed to the spot. However, the thrashed victims and the miscreants had fled from the scene by then.

The police have registered the incident in the police diary. It is the second incident in this year, when the youth of separate religions had been beaten up. Meanwhile, DCP Nitin Bagate and PI Nirmala Pardeshi and her team seized the CCTV camera footage of this area and also implemented Nakabandi to search the victims and the miscreants, but none of them was traced.