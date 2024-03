A massive fire was reported in a godown storing decorative goods and a two-wheeler garage in the Triveni Nagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A fire broke out in a godown in the Triveninagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune. The fire was doused later. No casualties have been reported.



(Source: Fire Department, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune) pic.twitter.com/kTFz4QXfpW — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

Thick smoke can be seen billowing from the site of the fire. The fire was later doused by the fire brigade. No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident.