VIDEO: Maratha Reservation Meeting In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Turns Violent |

Two groups violently clashed with each other during the meeting of the Maratha Reservation agitators held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday.

The Maratha agitation, however, has lost momentum due to the imposition of the model code of conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha election and due to the changing political preposition in the state.

Some of the Maratha Reservation activists had called a meeting at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday. However, some of them turned violent over some indifference of the reservation issues and created a ruckus during the meeting. The two groups confronted each other and exchanged blows and kicks.

The state government has issued a notification and has granted 10 percent independent reservations to the Maratha community. However, the supporters of Maratha Reservation leader Manoj Jarange Patil have opposed the notification and demanded that the Marathas should be given reservations as the OBC category, and the implementation of the Sage Soyare clause should be immediately brought into action. They are firm on their stand and also threatened to launch a massive agitation in the coming days.

Against this backdrop, the meeting of the Maratha communities is being held at various places, and one of them was organised at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on March 29.