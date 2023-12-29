 VIDEO | Major Accident On Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway: Multiple Vehicles Collide In Pune's Katraj Ghat
Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the vehicles sustained significant damage

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, December 29, 2023, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
A major mishap occurred inside Katraj's new tunnel during ongoing repair work, involving five vehicles. A sudden halt by a four-wheeler triggered a chain reaction, leading to the collision of four to five cars behind it. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the vehicles sustained significant damage.

The incident caused a major traffic jam in the tunnel for vehicles travelling from Satara towards Mumbai. However, Assistant Police Inspector Prashant Kanse from the Bharti University Traffic Branch, along with officials from the Traffic Department, promptly arrived at the scene. They cleared the accident vehicles, restoring smooth traffic flow.

Watch Video:

Pune City Life, a social media platform sharing city updates, also posted the same video. Multiple X (formerly Twitter) users emphasised the necessity for enhanced traffic management on the highway.

"I had to suddenly brake at this spot while returning from Sangli last Sunday. The tunnel repair work was ongoing then as well. It was already an accident-prone zone, and unfortunately, that's what occurred. Hopefully, there were no serious injuries to anyone involved," expressed one user.

"The highway authorities have shown quite an unprofessional approach to their work," criticised another user.

"People should be aware of when to use indicators and parking lights," commented another user.

Check out the tweets below:

