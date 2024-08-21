Video: Kolhapur SP Gets into Scuffle with Media During Felicitation of Olympian Swapnil Kusale; Satej Patil Slams Kolhapur Police |

Former state home minister and Congress leader Satej Patil on Wednesday alleged that during the welcome procession of Olympic bronze medalist Swapnil Kusale in Kolhapur, the police engaged in a scuffle with the media. He condemned the District Police Chief Mahendra Pandit for allegedly threatening Nilesh Shewale, a videographer from ABP Majha, and for the police's reckless behavior, including manhandling of Sakal photographer BD Chechar.

"How can the media do their job if the police act so recklessly?" Patil questioned.

India’s bronze medallist at Paris Olympics in 50m rifle 3 positions event, shooter Swapnil Kusale on Wedsday received grand welcome procession in his hometown Kolhapur.

Kolhapur’s Kusale has so far been one of India’s two individual medal winners — both in shooting — at the Games and his bronze was the third in addition to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh’s tally in the sport.

His father and brother are teachers in a district school while mother is the sarpanch of Kambalwadi village in Radhanagari Taluka in Kolhapur.

Kolhapurkars gathered in huge numbers to felicitate Kusale on Wednesday.