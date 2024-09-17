VIDEO: Kolhapur-Pune Vande Bharat Express Receives Grand Welcome At Sangli Railway Station | Video Screengrab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Kolhapur-Pune Vande Bharat Express train on Monday. After its inauguration, the train received a grand welcome at the Sangli railway station. In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) on the Ministry of Railways's official handle, people were seen lined up to welcome it on both sides of the platforms as the train moved past. "The Kolhapur - Pune #VandeBharatExpress train was received overwhelmingly by a massive crowd at Sangli Railway Station, Maharashtra," read the caption.

Watch Video:

The Kolhapur - Pune #VandeBharatExpress train was received overwhelmingly by a massive crowd at Sangli Railway Station, Maharashtra. #RapidRail#RailInfra4Gujarat#NamoBharatRapidRail pic.twitter.com/qDlV7AtpVL — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 16, 2024

The Kolhapur-Pune-Kolhapur Vande Bharat Express will run three days per week.

Timings:

Kolhapur-Pune Vande Bharat Express will run every Thursday, Saturday, and Monday effective September 19. It will start from Kolhapur at 8:15am and reach its destination Pune at 1:30pm the same day.

Pune-Kolhapur Vande Bharat Express will be operated every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday effective September 18. It will depart from Pune at 2:15pm and reach Kolhapur at 7:40pm the same day.

Halts:

The Kolhapur-Pune-Kolhapur Vande Bharat Express will halt at Miraj, Sangli, Kirloskarwadi, Karad, and Satara stations.

Seating capacity:

The Kolhapur-Pune Vande Bharat Express has a seating capacity of 530 passengers. Out of the 530 seats, 52 are in the executive class.

This train will reduce travel time between Kolhapur and Pune by nearly two hours compared to the existing Mahalaxmi and Koyna Express trains.