 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Preparations Begin For Tablighi Ijtema At Kamalapur
Around 200 volunteers are making efforts for the preparations of the Ijtema. Facilities for shelter, drinking water, sanitation and others are being established for the people participating on around 10 acres of land

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 02:53 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Preparations Begin For Tablighi Ijtema At Kamalapur | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A two-day Tablighi Ijtema will begin at Kamalapur near the Waluj industrial area on January 3, 2026.

Around 200 volunteers are making efforts for the preparations of the Ijtema. Facilities for shelter, drinking water, sanitation and others are being established for the people participating on around 10 acres of land.

In the two-day Ijtema to be held on January 3 and 4, 2026, devotees from more than 85 mosques from 20 villages will attend the event.

Considering the huge crowd, proper planning is being made. A large mandap is being erected, and special arrangements for parking will be made available.

Food facilities are being established at two independent places along with drinking water, wazu khana, toilets, shops and other facilities.

Special attention is being paid to the cleanliness and safety of the people, the organisers said.

