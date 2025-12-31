Pune’s Deadly Roads In 2025: 302 Lives Lost In Major Accidents Across The City | Anand Chaini

Pune witnessed several road accidents in 2025, resulting in significant loss of life. According to official data, 302 people lost their lives in road accidents this year. 351 deaths were reported in 2023, 345 in 2024 and 325 in 2022.

1. Accident Near Navale Bridge (8 killed, 13 injured)

Eight people were burnt to death and around 13 others were injured after a speeding truck hit multiple vehicles due to brake failure near the Navale Bridge area on the Katraj-Dehu Road Bypass of the Pune-Bengaluru Highway on November 13. The truck, which was heading towards Mumbai from Satara via the Katraj-Dehu Road Bypass, lost control, hit multiple vehicles and dragged a car for several metres, leading to a sandwich crash with another truck. Both the trucks and the car stuck between them caught fire. Five passengers of the car, including two men, two women and a three-year-old girl, along with the driver and cleaner of the trailer truck, died on the spot in the mishap.

2. 2 schoolchildren killed, 3 injured as IT staff bus climbs footpath

A six-year-old boy and his nine-year-old sister were killed, while their elder sister (16), a motorcyclist and a pedestrian were injured after a bus ferrying employees of an IT firm hit them near Panchratna Chowk in Hinjawadi on December 1. According to information received, the driver lost control of the vehicle, hit a two-wheeler and then climbed the footpath, killing two children and seriously injuring three others in the mishap.

3. ‘Master Driver’ behind Pune minibus fire that killed four

A minibus fire in Hinjawadi on March 19 shocked the city when it was revealed that the incident was not an accident but a pre-planned act of murder allegedly committed by the driver. Four employees travelling in the staff bus owned by the Hinjawadi-based printing company Vyoma Graphics were killed in the blaze. Ten staffers were injured, while two others were hospitalised.

4. 12 students injured after drunk driver rams tea stall

12 civil service aspirants suffered serious injuries after a drunk driver lost control of his car and rammed into people standing near a roadside tea stall. The incident occurred near Bhave High School in Sadashiv Peth on June 1 at around 5:30 pm, when students preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) were taking a tea break. The accident, captured on camera, showed a white Hyundai Aura driving straight into the group of students, knocking several of them to the ground.

5. Devotees’ tempo overturns; 10 women dead

On August 11, during the occasion of Shravan Somvar, women from Papalwadi village in Khed taluka were travelling to the Kundeshwar Mahadev Temple in a tempo. The driver lost control on a ghat road, and the tempo overturned into a deep gorge. 10 women died in this horrific accident. Around 25 to 30 women and children were in the tempo, many of whom were seriously injured.