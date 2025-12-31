 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Polls: Notices Issued To 1,200 Centre Heads, Election Officers For Skipping Training
Out of the total 2,000 centre heads, 689 remained absent. Similarly, out of 2,000 Election Officer-1 personnel, 334 remained absent; out of 2,000 Election Officer-2 personnel, 519 remained absent; and out of 2,000 Election Officer-3 personnel, 474 remained absent

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 03:03 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Polls: Notices Issued To 1,200 Centre Heads, Election Officers For Skipping Training | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has started massive preparations to conduct the CSMC general elections smoothly, transparently and lawfully.

Accordingly, a training programme was organised for polling centre heads and election officers on December 28. However, more than 1,200 centre heads and election officers remained absent from the training programme.

Administrator G Sreekanth has directed that show-cause notices be served to these officers and also warned that cases will be lodged against them if they do not resume their duties within 24 hours.

As many as 8,000 centre heads and election officers have been appointed for election duties for the CSMC general elections. The training programmes were organised at the Government Polytechnic College, Government Engineering College, MIT College and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University for these 8,000 officers on Sunday.

Out of a total of 2,016 absent officers, 1,200 officers were served show-cause notices. They were also warned that cases will be registered against them if they do not join duty within 24 hours.

