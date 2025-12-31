SHOCKING! Ujwala Sharma Goud Alleges BJP Distributed Pune Civic Poll Tickets For Over ₹2 Crore | Facebook

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ujwala Sharma Goud has alleged that her own party distributed tickets for the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections by taking over ₹2 crore from aspirants.

In an emotional outburst after being denied a ticket, Goud said she has filed her nomination as an Independent candidate from Ward No. 24 (Kasba Ganpati–Kamla Nehru Hospital–KME Hospital). She has also vowed to ensure that none of the saffron party’s candidates win from the ward.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Goud said, “I have been with the Bharatiya Janata Party for a long time with full enthusiasm. This is an unbelievable injustice done by the party. I have worked very hard. I have a full list of people who have given money and who have taken money to secure a party ticket for the PMC elections.”

“A meeting has been scheduled with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, as he is not aware of the situation. Accordingly, I will speak to him and disclose the names after two days,” she added.

Meanwhile, another BJP leader, Amol Balwadkar, who was also denied a party ticket, joined the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Balwadkar, speaking to reporters after filing his nomination, expressed his anger at the saffron party. He said, “The people in my area supported me even in the Assembly elections. People were saying, ‘Amol Bhaiya, stand as an Independent candidate.’ Even though external MLAs feel embarrassed here, I still accepted the party’s decision and waited. For two to three months, the entire public stood with me, but I held back because of Devendra Fadnavis’ words.”

“This dictatorship isn’t right. Every party has the right to grow and touch the sky, but they must keep their feet firmly on the ground. Such injustice towards a ground-level worker won’t be tolerated. The people of my area are by my side. I will show the BJP what a karyakarta is,” he added.