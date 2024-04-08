 VIDEO: Karad Students Create Unique 'VOTE' Human Chain Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections


Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Monday, April 08, 2024, 01:40 PM IST
article-image
In the backdrop of the upcoming Lok Sabha election fervour, approximately 500 students from Annaji Govindrao Pawar Vidyalaya in Wahgaon in Karad Tehsil formed the word "VOTE" through a human chain in a unique display of voting awareness.

This innovative voting awareness initiative was conceptualised by Sunil Parit and executed by the SVEEP team in the Karad South Assembly Constituency. Bhairavanath Education Board President Advocate Amritrao Pawar, Institute Secretary Rahul Pawar, Principal Dhananjay Kalgave, and Supervisor Niwas Mane graced the occasion with their presence.

Awareness rally was organised

Additionally, a grand rally was organised from Wahgaon, emphasising the importance of voting as the cornerstone of democracy, where Sandeep Pawar urged the students to encourage their parents to vote. A voting pledge was also recited during the event, and resolution papers were distributed, urging students to persuade their parents to vote.

These students were guided by Supriya Powar, Shwetambari Angal, Sunil Parit, Anandrao Janugade, Rishikesh Pote, and Santosh Dange of the SVEEP team.

