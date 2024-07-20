VIDEO: Influencer Violently Attacked on Pune’s Baner-Pashan Link Road in Front of Her Kids in Alleged Road Rage Incident in Broad Daylight |

While the city is still reeling from the shock of the Porsche accident that killed two, a shocking case of alleged road rage has come to light in which a woman rider was hit by an elderly man in front of her kids on Baner-Pashan Link Road in Pune.

As per the post by digital content creator Jeryln Dsilva, she was violently assaulted on Saturday while driving on the Baner-Pashan Link Road. The incident occurred when the car attempted to overtake her vehicle. To allow the motorist to pass, Jeryln moved to the side of the road. However, the driver stopped his vehicle, confronted her, and struck her in the face, causing severe bleeding. The man also pulled her hair and assaulted her in front of her kids.

Jeryln also mentioned that the man had been speeding for 2 kilometers behind her.

In an Instagram post with a video, she narrated the ordeal and appealed for justice, expressing her concern over the safety of women and bikers in Pune given such aggressive behavior by fellow motorists.