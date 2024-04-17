VIDEO: Hailstorm Lashes Kharadi In Pune, Showers In Most Areas |

The hailstorm lashed Kharadi area in Pune along with showers in most parts of the city. Several people took to X to share the videos of the hailstorm.

Meanwhile, there was no relief for Punekars from high temperature even after the rains.

Pune was hit by unanticipated rainstorms, accompanied by intense thunder, powerful winds, and lightning, disrupting daily life on Tuesday and Wednesday. The city witnessed power outages in several areas due to trees damaging the infrastructure of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

High Temperatures Expected During Daytime With Hot And Humid Nights

Pune, traditionally known for its moderate climate even in the summer months, is now grappling with soaring temperatures. Despite recent rainfall, the city continues to experience high heat levels.

On Monday, temperatures reached 34.7 degrees Celsius at the Shivajinagar observatory, while Koregaon Park registered the highest temperature in the Pune district at 43.2 degrees Celsius, as reported by the IMD. Surprisingly, Pashan, which usually sees cooler temperatures than Shivajinagar, recorded a high of 40.4 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, several areas, including Lohegaon, Chinchwad, Magarpatta, Koregaon Park, and Wadgaon Sheri, surpassed the 42-degree Celsius mark, marking it as the hottest day of the season. Even on Wednesday, there was no significant relief from the high temperatures in the city.

The weather bureau has forecasted a further increase in temperatures in the coming days.