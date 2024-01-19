VIDEO: Gold, Silver Worth ₹3.67 Crore Looted From Van On Mumbai-Nashik-Agra Highway | Video Screengrab

In a daring robbery on the Mumbai-Agra Highway (NH-3) near Manikkhamb Shivar in Nashik district, thieves made off with 4.5 kg of gold and 135 kg of silver, valued at a staggering ₹3.67 crore from a van, police officials said on Friday.

According to the information received, a van, operated by Jai Bajrang Courier Service in Kalbadevi, Mumbai, was transporting gold and silver parcels from Mumbai to Nashik. Four to five unknown assailants intercepted the van. They incapacitated the van's occupants by throwing chilli powder at them and beating them with iron rods.

"The courier van, owned by Vishnu Singh, known for delivering gold and silver parcels, was filled with consignments from a Mumbai businessman. The parcels, containing gold and silver biscuits and jewellery, were destined for Nashik, Dhule, and Jalgaon. The journey commenced on Wednesday around 10:30pm, with driver Yogendra Sharma, co-driver Akash Tomar, and helper Gopalkumar Ashokkumar. The van reached Manikkhamb Shivara, near the Ghoti toll booth, at approximately 3:00am on Thursday. The assailants strategically placed a car sideways and another behind the van, forcing it to stop. Using chilli powder and iron rods, they overpowered the occupants, took control of the van, parked it near Mundhegaon, transferred all the gold and silver parcels into their car, and fled towards Nashik," said the police.

The stolen items include 11 gold biscuits, collectively weighing 1.100 kg and valued at ₹66 lakh. Additionally, 3.400 kg of gold jewellery, approximately worth ₹2.04 crore, were taken. The silver loot comprises three bars weighing 90 kg, one silver brick valued at ₹32.50 lakh, and 45 kg of silver ornaments. The total haul amounted to 4.5 kg of gold and 135 kg of silver, along with mobile phones. The estimated value of the loot stands at an astounding ₹3.67 crore.