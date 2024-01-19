IndiGo Flight Headed From Patna To Pune Faces 3-Hour Delay After Pilot Receives News Of His Grandmother's Death |

An IndiGo flight scheduled from Patna to Pune faced a three-hour delay on Wednesday when the pilot received news of his grandmother's death just before take-off. Disturbed by the tragic news, the airline decided it was not in the passengers' interest for the emotionally affected pilot to operate the flight.

Alternate Crew Arrangements Made Following Delay

In response to the unforeseen circumstance, the airline promptly arranged for an alternate crew, a process that took some time. During this delay, passengers were provided with refreshments to ensure their comfort, said a report citing IndiGo officials.

passengers of IndiGo Goa-Delhi who after 12 hours delayed flight got diverted to Mumbai having dinner just next to indigo plane pic.twitter.com/jGL3N82LNS — JΛYΣƧΉ  (@baldwhiner) January 15, 2024

IndiGo Slapped With ₹1.5 Cr Fine Over Viral Video

In another incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) recently imposed fines amounting to Rs 1.50 crore on IndiGo in connection with a video showing passengers eating on the tarmac at Mumbai airport. The BCAS levied a penalty of Rs 1.20 crore, while the DGCA imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the airline.

The DGCA and BCAS also fined Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Mumbai airport) a total of Rs 90 lakh. The BCAS imposed a penalty of Rs 60 lakh, and the DGCA fined the airport Rs 30 lakh. The fines were issued in response to a viral video showing passengers from IndiGo flight 6E2195, en route from Goa to Delhi, eating on the tarmac after the flight was diverted to Mumbai due to operational issues related to low visibility conditions in Delhi on January 14.

Show Cause Notices Issued

The BCAS issued a show cause notice to IndiGo for violating Rule 51 of the Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2023, AvSec Order 02/2019, and an order dated September 21, 2021. The notice pertains to the failure to observe due aviation security procedures during the diversion of Flight no. 6E 2195 to Mumbai.

Similarly, Mumbai airport received a show cause notice for violating Rule 51 of the Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2023, related to the failure to report an incident concerning Flight no. 6E 2195 that landed at the airport. The incident led to passengers disembarking and eating on the tarmac, sparking widespread attention on social media after a video of the incident went viral.