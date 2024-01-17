 IndiGo Slapped With ₹1.50 Crore Fine, Mumbai Airport Penalised Too Over Viral Video Of Flyers Eating On Tarmac
IndiGo Slapped With ₹1.50 Crore Fine, Mumbai Airport Penalised Too Over Viral Video Of Flyers Eating On Tarmac

While the BCAS penalised IndiGo for Rs 1.20 crore, the DGCA slapped a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the airline. The DGCA and the BCAS also imposed a fine of Rs 90 lakh on the Mumbai airport.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 09:54 PM IST
article-image
Delayed IndiGo flight passengers having meals at airport | X

Mumbai, January 17: The DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and the BCAS (Bureau of Civil Aviation Security) on Wednesday, January 17, imposed a fine of Rs 1.50 crore on IndiGo airline in connection with the video of passengers eating on the tarmac at the Mumbai airport. While the BCAS penalised IndiGo for Rs 1.20 crore, the DGCA slapped a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the airline.

The DGCA and the BCAS also imposed a fine of Rs 90 lakh on the Mumbai airport, officially known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The airport was slapped with a fine of Rs 60 lakh by the BCAS and Rs 30 lakh by the DGCA. On Tuesday, the BCAS issued a show cause notice to IndiGo and Mumbai airport in connection with the viral video.

Show Cause Notices To IndiGo, Mumbai Airport

The show cause notice to IndiGo was issued for the violation of Rule 51 of the Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2023, AvSec Order 02/2019 and order dated September 21, 2021 regarding failure to observe due aviation security procedures in respect of Flight no. 6E 2195 which landed at Mumbai Airport at 2321 hrs. on January 14 as a diversion case.

The show cause notice to Mumbai airport was issued for the violation of Rule 51 of the Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2023 has been issued regarding the failure to report an incident in respect of Flight no. 6E 2195 which landed at the Mumbai airport.

Here's Why Passengers Were Eating On Tarmac

IndiGo flight 6E2195, en route from Goa to Delhi, was diverted to Mumbai due to operational issues attributed to low visibility conditions in the national capital on Sunday, January 14. The irate passengers of the flight had got off the plane in Mumbai and sat on the tarmac at the airport. A video of the flyers eating food on the tarmac went viral on social media.

