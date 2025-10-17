 VIDEO: Fear Grips Pimpri-Chinchwad's Charholi After Leopard Sighting
According to locals, leopard movement has increased significantly behind Raahi Kasturi Apartments in Charholi Budruk over the past few days. This has created an atmosphere of terror and fear throughout the area

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 12:35 PM IST
The residents of Charholi in Pimpri-Chinchwad are gripped by fear after a leopard was spotted in the area.

According to locals, leopard movement has increased significantly behind Raahi Kasturi Apartments in Charholi Budruk over the past few days. This has created an atmosphere of terror and fear throughout the area.

Locals said that for the past month, the leopard has been frequently seen near human settlements. It has attacked domestic animals and is often seen roaming near houses at night.

Young children, senior citizens, and people who travel at night are in great danger. Farmers are afraid to go to the fields, and women are hesitant to step out of their homes. Since people prefer to stay indoors for safety reasons, daily life has been affected, the locals add.

They have requested the administration to take immediate notice of this serious problem and implement necessary measures to catch the leopard or drive it back to the forest.

The locals demand:

- Increased patrolling by the forest department staff in the area.

- Immediate installation of a cage to catch the leopard.

- Issuance of necessary instructions for public awareness and guidance on staying safe.

Meanwhile, residents have circulated videos and photos of the leopard to raise awareness and urge people to take precautions.

