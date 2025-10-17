VIRAL VIDEO: MSRTC Bus Driver Seen Driving Without Door In Pune | Video Screengrab

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus, popularly known as Lal Pari, is a vital mode of transport in the state, especially in rural areas. However, the state of the buses is dismal. From broken windows to unkempt seats, MSRTC buses are often in a state of disrepair.

A recent video from Pune’s Otur highlights the pressing need for an overhaul of MSRTC’s operations. In the viral video, a bus driver is seen driving the bus on the Otur-Narayangaon route without a door. This has caused outrage on social media, with netizens blaming the management for risking passengers’ lives.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Pune Police Registers Fresh Case Against Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal And Followers For...

“An ST bus without a door near the driver’s seat is very dangerous for the driver and passengers. For the safety of passengers, concerned police authorities should immediately confiscate this bus and investigate how the in charge of ST operations on the said route allowed this bus to operate,” a user commented on X (formerly Twitter).

Many users tagged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, and Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, urging them to take cognisance of the video and initiate action.

Sarnaik Promises MSRTC Turnaround Within 2 Years

Sarnaik has vowed to bring the financially struggling MSRTC back on the path to profitability within two years. Speaking to reporters late Wednesday night, Sarnaik expressed strong confidence in his plans to revamp the state-owned transport body, which has been incurring mounting losses for decades.

“Within the next two years, I will surely turn around the MSRTC and bring it to profit,” Sarnaik said, emphasising his commitment to reforms and accountability. “The MSRTC and the transport department were neglected in the past, but since I’ve taken charge, we’ve introduced radical positive changes in their functioning,” he added.