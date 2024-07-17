VIDEO: Encroachment by IAS Puja Khedkar's Family at Baner Residence Removed |

The unauthorised construction outside the bungalow of IAS Puja Khedkar's family in Baner has now been removed by them.

PMC officials had issued a notice of for illegally encroaching part of the footpath at her residence on Saturday. The notice, which was pasted at the gate of Khedkar's residence, is addressed to her mother, Manorama Khedkar.

The PMC officials had conducted a survey of the encroached part of the footpath adjoining the wall of Khedkar's bungalow and attempted to reach the family. However, receiving no response from the members of the family residing in the house, the officials went ahead and pasted the notice on the wall.

The notice stated that there is a 60x3 encroachment on the footpath attached to the bungalow, causing inconvenience to the public. It further instructed the removal of the encroachment within seven days, failing which the PMC will take the necessary action.

Following which the construction was removed by the family on Wednesday.

Maharashtra cadre IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who is at the center of controversy, is getting into more trouble day by day. Amid the row, the government on Tuesday put on hold the 'district training program' of Khedkar as she was summoned back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration for "necessary action." Khedkar is under scrutiny for her claims regarding her disability and OBC certificates while clearing the IAS, as well as for her conduct when she was posted in the Pune collector's office.

Meanwhile, Khedkar has lodged a complaint of harassment against Pune district collector Suhas Diwase with Washim police, an official said on Tuesday.

Puja Khedkar, a probationary IAS officer who secured an All India rank of 821 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams has been accused of misusing her authority. As an assistant collector in Pune, Khedkar was found to have availed facilities not entitled to probationary officers, including allegedly using a red-blue beacon and a "Maharashtra Government" board on her private Audi car.

