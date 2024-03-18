VIDEO: E-Bike Catches Fire In Karad, Causes Panic And Significant Damage, Owner Escapes Unharmed |

A battery of an e-bike exploded shortly after the bike was turned on following a charge at home in Karad Tehsil of Satara district on Sunday. Smoke billowed from the vehicle before it erupted into flames, consuming the bike's battery and seat cover.

The owner of the bike, Ganesh Chavan, revealed that he had purchased the Benling Aura e-bike in May 2022. After charging the electric two-wheeler at his residence, Chavan took it outside, where the bike's battery suddenly exploded, drawing the attention of nearby onlookers. Despite the panic induced by the explosion, bystanders managed to extinguish the flames with available resources.

Fortunately, Chavan escaped injury, narrowly avoiding harm as the blast occurred immediately after he mounted the bike. The ensuing fire caused significant damage to the e-bike's battery, seat cover, and other components, leading to substantial financial losses. Investigations into the cause of the explosion are currently underway.