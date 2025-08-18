 VIDEO: Dogs Chase Away Black Panther Searching For Prey In Satara's Bhilar Village
Located between the hill stations of Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani, Bhilar is popularly known as ‘Pustakache Gaav’ or 'Village of Books'

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 10:11 AM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Dogs Chase Away Black Panther Searching For Prey In Satara's Bhilar Village | Video Screengrab

An unusual incident in Satara’s Bhilar village has gone viral after CCTV footage captured a black panther entering a residential area in search of prey.

Watch Video:

Around 1am on Friday, the big cat approached the porch of farmer Vitthal Pandurang Kamble’s house, where two dogs were tied. It attacked one of the dogs, but both animals fought back fiercely, forcing the predator to flee.

Villagers say leopard attacks on domestic animals have been reported in recent days, but this is the first time a black panther has been sighted in Bhilar.

The rare appearance has sparked fear in the community, with residents urging the forest department to take immediate measures to capture and relocate the animal.

Located between the hill stations of Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani, Bhilar is popularly known as ‘Pustakache Gaav’  or 'Village of Books'.

The project, launched by the Maharashtra government in 2019 to promote the “culture of reading” and lure tourists, was inspired by Britain’s Hay-on-Wye, a Welsh town known for its bookstores and literature festivals. The concept was mooted by the Marathi Bhasha department and Rajya Marathi Vikas Sanstha, a government body.

Reportedly, the village has over 25 locations where books have been displayedm ranging from literature, poetry, religion, history, environment, biographies, autobiographies, etc. Several facilities such as chairs, tables, decorated umbrellas and glass cupboards have been provided by the government to enhance the reading experience of literary connoisseurs visiting here.

