 Heavy Rains Lash Jalgaon, Triggering Floods And Crop Damage
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneHeavy Rains Lash Jalgaon, Triggering Floods And Crop Damage

Heavy Rains Lash Jalgaon, Triggering Floods And Crop Damage

Following continuous inflows from Vidarbha, the Purna river flooded and merged with the Tapi, forcing authorities to open 20 gates of the Hatnur dam and release 64,732 cusecs of water.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 10:05 PM IST
article-image
Heavy Rains Lash Jalgaon, Triggering Floods And Widespread Damage |

Heavy rain lashed Jalgaon district on Sunday night and Monday, leaving rivers and canals overflowing and causing widespread damage. Following continuous inflows from Vidarbha, the Purna river flooded and merged with the Tapi, forcing authorities to open 20 gates of the Hatnur dam and release 64,732 cusecs of water. Villages along the Tapi have been placed on high alert. 

The torrential rain, accompanied by lightning, led to flooding in several areas. At Patonda Vanandri village in Amalner taluka, water entered the Pardhi settlement. Residents were safely shifted to schools and local buildings by the administration.

In Raver taluka, the Abheda dam overflowed and water entered farmlands, while drains at Nagziri and Katkheda were inundated. The protective wall on the Nagziri drain collapsed, killing eight people. 

Read Also
Pune VIDEO: Pimpri-Chinchwad Cyber Police Arrest Three For Duping Man Of ₹57.70 Lakh
article-image

In Bodwad taluka, a tree collapsed on a house, injuring one family member. Extensive crop damage has been reported in Jalgaon, Dharangaon and Pachora talukas.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

Senior officials, including the District Collector, Resident District Collector, provincial officers and the Disaster Management Officer, are touring the affected areas. The administration said it is working to provide relief and compensation to the victims. 

Read Also
Ganpatis Of Pune: Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati – History, Significance & Legacy
article-image

Meanwhile, heavy inflows from Vidarbha have raised water levels in the Tapi. With continuous discharge from the Hatnur dam, authorities have issued warnings to downstream villages along the river.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alert for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division, CM Reviews Flood Situation

IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alert for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division, CM Reviews Flood Situation

CMIA Proposes Skill Development Centre In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Attract IT Companies

CMIA Proposes Skill Development Centre In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Attract IT Companies

Nashik-Mumbai Train Services Disrupted as Heavy Rains Hit Maharashtra

Nashik-Mumbai Train Services Disrupted as Heavy Rains Hit Maharashtra

Onion Prices In Lasalgaon APMC Stabilise After Bangladesh Lifts Import Ban

Onion Prices In Lasalgaon APMC Stabilise After Bangladesh Lifts Import Ban

Nashik: 'Majha Bappa' Art Workshop Held For Students Ahead Of Ganesh Festival

Nashik: 'Majha Bappa' Art Workshop Held For Students Ahead Of Ganesh Festival