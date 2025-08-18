Heavy Rains Lash Jalgaon, Triggering Floods And Crop Damage

Heavy Rains Lash Jalgaon, Triggering Floods And Widespread Damage |

Heavy rain lashed Jalgaon district on Sunday night and Monday, leaving rivers and canals overflowing and causing widespread damage. Following continuous inflows from Vidarbha, the Purna river flooded and merged with the Tapi, forcing authorities to open 20 gates of the Hatnur dam and release 64,732 cusecs of water. Villages along the Tapi have been placed on high alert.

The torrential rain, accompanied by lightning, led to flooding in several areas. At Patonda Vanandri village in Amalner taluka, water entered the Pardhi settlement. Residents were safely shifted to schools and local buildings by the administration.

In Raver taluka, the Abheda dam overflowed and water entered farmlands, while drains at Nagziri and Katkheda were inundated. The protective wall on the Nagziri drain collapsed, killing eight people.

In Bodwad taluka, a tree collapsed on a house, injuring one family member. Extensive crop damage has been reported in Jalgaon, Dharangaon and Pachora talukas.

Senior officials, including the District Collector, Resident District Collector, provincial officers and the Disaster Management Officer, are touring the affected areas. The administration said it is working to provide relief and compensation to the victims.

Meanwhile, heavy inflows from Vidarbha have raised water levels in the Tapi. With continuous discharge from the Hatnur dam, authorities have issued warnings to downstream villages along the river.