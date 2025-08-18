 Nashik To Host 'Nirbhay Walk' In Memory Of Narendra Dabholkar On Aug 20
The walk will start at 7.30 am from the statues of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule at Mumbai Naka, and conclude at the Martyrs’ Memorial

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 11:34 PM IST
The Nashik branch of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (ANIS) has organised a ‘Nirbhay Morning Walk’ on Wednesday, August 20, to mark the 12th memorial day of Dr Narendra Dabholkar, who was assassinated in Pune on the same day in 2013. 

The walk will start at 7.30 am from the statues of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule at Mumbai Naka. It will conclude at the Martyrs’ Memorial after paying homage at Guardkari Chowk, Trimbak Naka, the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue, and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue. 

Dabholkar’s assassination strengthened the movement, and activists expanded the work of eradicating superstition across the state, ANIS members said. 

State principal secretary TR Gorane, district working president Asha Landge, district principal secretary Arun Ghoderao, Mahendra Datarange, Sushilkumar Indve, Swati Telgote and Ranjan Londhe will participate in the event.

