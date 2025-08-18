 Jalgaon: Ajit Pawar, Girish Mahajan Inspect Upcoming Rs 650 Cr Medical Hub Project
Pawar said the project aims to provide quality healthcare to both rural and urban citizens, calling it a “game changer” for the health sector.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 10:22 PM IST
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday inspected the under-construction medical hub spread over 66.27 acres at Chincholi Shivara on the Jalgaon-Sambhajinagar Road, along with Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan.

MP Smita Wagh, Minister of State Anil Bhaidas Patil, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Superintendent of Police Maheshwar Reddy, Government Medical College Dean Dr Girish Thakur, and other officials were present.

Dr Thakur briefed Pawar through an architectural model, stating that the medical college covers 5,615 sq m with 41,622 sq m of construction completed. Of the 5,890 sq m reserved for the hospital, 41,622 sq m of construction has been finished. Residential and hostel facilities cover 1,14,345 sq m. Pawar and Mahajan inspected the buildings and directed engineers to rectify defects noticed during the visit.

The hub will house a medical college, super-speciality hospital, and research centre in one location. Pawar said the project aims to provide quality healthcare to both rural and urban citizens, calling it a “game changer” for the health sector.

The Rs 650 crore project is expected to be a milestone for Jalgaon, reducing dependence on cities like Pune and Mumbai for advanced healthcare and strengthening medical and educational infrastructure in north Maharashtra.

