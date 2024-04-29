VIDEO: Dagdusheth Halwai Temple Decorated With 50 Lakh Mogra Flowers |

The Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple was decorated with the fragrant flowers of Mogra (Jasmine), Roses, Lilies, Chafa (Plumeria), and Marigolds as a part of the Mogra Mahotsav (festival) on April 28.

Over 50 lakhs of flowers were used for decoration. The festival of fragrance was organised by Temple Trust and Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal. On this occasion, the silver idol of Lord Ganesha was coated with Vasantik Utee (sandalwood paste, specially ordered from Southern parts of India).

As many as 250 women and 100 men artisans decorated the temple for 3 consecutive days.

Lakhs of flowers used

Devotees marveled at the intricate decorations adorning the trunk, ears, crown. As the Mogra Festival commenced, a massive crowd of devotees from the city and surrounding areas flocked to the temple, eager to capture the breathtaking spectacle with their cameras and phones.

Along with 50 lakh mogra flowers, the vibrant array of flowers included 3,500 kg of gulchadi, 800 kg of marigolds, 120 kg of kanher (nerium oleander), 100,000 roses, 70,000 chafa (plumeria), 100 lotuses, and 100,000 lilies, alongside jai-jui (jasmine) and jaswand (hibiscus).

Recently, on the occasion of Holi, 2,000 kg of grapes were used to decorate the renowned Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple in Pune on Sunday.

The Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple is said to be 130 years old.