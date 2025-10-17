VIDEO: Ambedkarite Activists Oppose RSS Membership Drive At Government Engineering College In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Video Screengrabs

Claiming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to be a religious organisation, Ambedkarite activists opposed the RSS membership registration drive being held at the Government Engineering College (GEC) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Tension prevailed when the activists and RSS officials confronted each other. The timely intervention of the police averted any untoward incident.

According to details, some RSS members started the membership registration drive at GEC on October 14. Upon receiving the information, some Ambedkarite activists rushed to the college and opposed the registration drive. They demanded that the drive be stopped immediately, claiming that the RSS is a religious organisation. The members stopped the drive. However, the registration drive was started again on Wednesday.

Tension prevailed as the Ambedkarite activists again went to the college and asked the RSS members to stop the registration drive. A strong verbal confrontation took place between the two groups. Upon receiving information, the police intervened and stopped the registration drive. However, no cases were registered in this regard.

Ambedkarite activist Vijay Wahul said there should not be any religious intervention in educational institutions. “The RSS has a religious base, and hence they should not implement their religious agendas in educational institutes. They can do this exercise elsewhere. If such religious interference continues in educational institutes, then Muslim, Christian, Buddhist and other religious organisations will also start such activities,” Wahul said.

He added that an appeal has been made to the Police Commissioner, requesting that the police administration take the initiative to ensure that such religious agendas are not implemented in educational premises, as they may hamper social solidarity and create a law and order situation.