 VIDEO: After Starting Campaign, Ravindra Dhangekar Meets Sharad Pawar
Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, March 24, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Ravindra Dhangekar, the candidate from Pune representing the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), visited the residence of NCP-Supremo Sharad Pawar for a strategic discussion on Sunday.

Earlier, expressing confidence in his campaign, Dhangekar stated, "I've already initiated my campaign, anticipating the Pune Lok Sabha seat nomination. I'm optimistic about replicating the success of the Kasba bypoll in the forthcoming elections."

Dhangekar is poised to contest against BJP candidate Murlidhar Mohol. The Congress officially announced Dhangekar as its nominee for the Pune Lok Sabha seat, putting an end to speculations. Last year, Dhangekar defeated the BJP in the Kasba Peth bypolls, marking a significant victory for the party.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress Vice-President Mohan Joshi, a contender for the Pune seat, expressed his support for Dhangekar's candidacy. "I recommended Dhangekar's name to the party leadership, considering the need for a different strategy to defeat the BJP. Given the BJP's candidate choice, it was crucial to field Dhangekar, an OBC candidate," he remarked.

Joshi further emphasized the strategic importance of candidate selection, particularly in response to the BJP's nominee.

