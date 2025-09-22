 VIDEO: 43 Notorious Criminals Detained In Pune To Ensure Safety During Navratri
VIDEO: 43 Notorious Criminals Detained In Pune To Ensure Safety During Navratri

Recently, Pune Police paraded many criminals accused of opening fire and attacking ordinary citizens with sharp weapons over trivial disputes

article-image
VIDEO: 43 Notorious Criminals Detained In Pune To Ensure Safety During Navratri | Video Screengrab

In a move to maintain law and order during the festive season, Pune Police have detained as many as 43 hardened criminals under Zone 1, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Krishikesh Rawle.

Watch Video:

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Rawle said that over the past few months, concerns have been raised about rising crime in the city, with incidents ranging from gang wars and murders to crimes against women, chain-snatching and pickpocketing, creating an atmosphere of fear among citizens.

To restore public confidence and ensure safety, Pune Police have stepped up their efforts, Rawle added. “We aim to dispel fear from the minds of citizens and instil a sense of security,” said DCP Rawle.

This public action was part of the same strategy, which has now been followed up with preventive action against 43 notorious offenders across the city.

