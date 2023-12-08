Vasundhara Foundation's Kabaddi Tournament From Dec 15 In Hingoli |

Kabaddi enthusiasts in Hingoli district are set to enjoy an immersive experience as they engage in the third edition of the Kabaddi Tournament 2023. Organised by Vasundhara Foundation, the CSR arm of the Goda Farms group in Kalamnuri, the event promises to deliver thrilling moments and a celebration of sportsmanship. The top prize for the event is set at Rs 2 lakh.

Scheduled to unfold on December 15, 16, and 17, 2023, the tournament will take place at the vibrant Ramlila Ground in Hingoli. This eagerly anticipated event not only provides a platform for Kabaddi enthusiasts in rural area of the state to showcase their skills but also fosters community unity through spirited competition.

Vasundhara Foundation, recognised for its dedication to the holistic development of the region, serves as a driving force for positive change in the Kalamnuri block of Hingoli district. Through initiatives focused on agriculture, education, health, and livelihood improvement at the village level, the foundation has played a pivotal role in fostering economic progress. As the Kabaddi Cup 2023 commences, the spotlight not only shines on the exciting game but also on the meaningful contributions of the Vasundhara Foundation, enhancing the overall experience for participants and spectators alike.