Universities should be ready to face new challenges: AICTE's Dr Abhay Jere

Dr. Abhay Jere, Vice Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education, spoke about the challenges faced by universities in a rapidly changing world during the 28th Foundation Day function of Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed to be University on Wednesday.

The event also saw Senior Social Worker Shantilal Muttha and Senior Historian Dr. Jaysingrao Pawar being honored with a lifetime achievement award presented by Dr. Jere and State Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil.

Dr. Jere stressed the need for universities to be prepared to face the big changes in jobs that are coming in the future. He emphasized the importance of continuous learning and keeping up with new developments in the field. Other speakers at the event included Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed to be University Chancellor Dr Shivajirao Kadam, secretary Dr Vishwajit Kadam, and Executive Director of Bharati Hospital Dr Asmita Jagtap.

Shantilal Muttha suggested the implementation of value-added education initiatives in Bharati Vidyapeeth schools, while Dr. Jaysingrao Pawar saw his lifetime achievement award as a recognition of the thoughts of Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj and Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil.

The event was introduced by Dr Vivek Saoji and concluded with a vote of thanks by G Jayakumar.

