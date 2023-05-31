Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flags off Pune-Bikaner Weekly Express, connecting Maharashtra & Rajasthan

Pune: In a momentous event, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, flagged off the inaugural run of the Pune-Bikaner Weekly Express through a video link. The ceremony took place at 8.10 pm from Pune, with the esteemed presence of P.P. Chaudhary, MP from Pali Rajasthan, and Jora Ram Kumavat, MLA from Sumerpur, Pali Rajasthan.

During the flag-off, Naresh Lalwani, General Manager Central, delivered a warm welcome speech, while Indu Dubey, Divisional Railway Manager, Pune, expressed her gratitude in a vote of thanks.

The inaugural service, numbered 01147, departed from Pune at 8.10 pm and is scheduled to arrive in Bikaner at 8.45 pm the following day.

Weekly Special will depart from Pune every Tuesday

Starting from 6th June 2023, the regular service of train number 20476 Weekly Special will depart from Pune every Tuesday at 8.10 pm and reach Bikaner at 8.45 pm the next day. Conversely, train number 20475 Weekly Special will depart from Bikaner every Monday at 07.10 am, starting from 5th June 2023, and arrive in Pune at 07.35 am the following day.

The Pune-Bikaner Weekly Express will make stops at various stations including Lonavala, Kalyan, Bhiwandi Road, Vasai Road, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Anand, Nadiad, Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Jawai Bandh, Falna, Rani, Marwar Jn, Pali, Luni, Jodhpur, Gotan, Merta Road, Nagaur, and Nokha.

This twenty-coach train will feature 2 AC 2-Tier, 5 AC 3-Tier, 7 Sleeper class, 4 General Second class, and 2 Luggage cum Guard Brake Vans, ensuring comfortable travel options for passengers.

Bridging the gap between Maharashtra and Rajasthan

Bikaner station, located on the North Western Railway, is a significant tourist center with excellent connectivity to the National Capital, New Delhi, the State Capital, Jaipur, and other major cities in India. The station is home to the National Research Centre on Camels and the Camel Museum, and it hosts the Annual International Camel Festival held in January.

Pune station, situated on the Central Railway, holds immense cultural, historical, and educational importance. It is well connected to Mumbai and other major cities and serves as one of the largest IT hubs in Asia, housing the headquarters of several multinational companies.

The Pune-Bikaner Weekly Express will bridge the gap between Maharashtra and Rajasthan, establishing direct connectivity between major cities and towns such as Kalyan, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, and Jodhpur, benefiting passengers traveling between the two states.