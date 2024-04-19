 Undivided Sena Did A Lot For Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ambadas Danve
Undivided Sena Did A Lot For Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ambadas Danve

The undivided Shiv Sena did a lot for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, including getting ₹200 crore sanctioned for Nandur Madhameshwar canal when former MP Chandrakant Khaire was district guardian minister in 1995-99, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said on Thursday. Khaire was defeated by AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference, Danve said the Nandur Madhameshwar canal significantly increased irrigation in Vaijapur taluka, adding that Khaire also got permission for widening of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Waluj road.

"He also did rigorous follow-up for the making of Dhule-Solapur (NH52) highway that passes through district. The Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor was also sanctioned in his term. Funds for the water grid project in Paithan were sanctioned by the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government," Danve added.

Danve said the city used to get water once every three days earlier when MVA was in power, while now (under Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP dispensation) it was once every nine days.

