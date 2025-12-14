Under 'Self-Reliant Nashik' Campaign, 257 Disabled Get UDID Registration |

Nashik: The special UDID camp organised at the Nashik Panchayat Samiti, under the “Self-Reliant Nashik” campaign implemented by the Nashik Zilla Parishad, received an overwhelming response from disabled individuals. In this camp, 257 disabled persons were deemed eligible for UDID registration on the Swavalamban portal.

This initiative, conceived by Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, aims to provide every disabled person in the district with the facility of medical examination, diagnosis, and UDID card issuance at their respective taluka level. According to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, a certificate is mandatory for 21 types of disabilities. However, delays in obtaining the certificate often deprive many of government benefits. Against this backdrop, the district administration has implemented a fast and easy process through special camps in all talukas.

In the camp held at the Nashik Panchayat Samiti, expert doctors from the District Hospital conducted medical examinations of the disabled beneficiaries. Subsequently, the eligible beneficiaries were registered online, completing the next step in the UDID card process. The entire process, from registration to data upload, was completed in one place, in a single day, providing great convenience to the disabled individuals.

The camp was jointly planned by the Nashik Panchayat Samiti and the Office of Disability Empowerment. The camp proceeded smoothly due to the excellent coordination among the officers and support staff. The initiative was guided by District Surgeon Dr Charudatta Shinde. Group Development Officer Dr Sonia Nakade, along with heads of various departments at the Panchayat Samiti level and disabled citizens, were present on the occasion.