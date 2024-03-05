Uber Condemns Drivers' Violence And Intimidation Amidst Service Suspension

File Photo

Pune: As drivers working for app-based cab and auto services have decided to suspend their services in Pune city from Tuesday, March 5, Uber has condemned "the violence and intimidation" of drivers.

The drivers with Ola and Uber have been demanding an increase in travel fare, but the companies have not fulfilled these demands yet. The Regional Transport Office (RTO) had issued revised fares on January 3, but neither Ola, nor Uber have followed these fares.

According to the Uber spokesperson, if the demands made by the drivers to increase cab fares is implemented, that will make the passengers pay up to 60% more, which will make the rides expensive for a large section of people who use their services on a regular basis. This, according to Uber will eventually hurt drivers' livelihood, as it will impact overall rides.

The decision of the drivers to suspend services came after a meeting which took place on March 4, headed by District Collector Suhas Diwase with cab unions and cab aggregators. The meeting failed to find a solution, following which, some cab unions decided to go on strike. Keshav Kshirsagar, president of the Indian Gig Workers Front (IGF) has clarified that this strike would not affect the usual meter-operated autos running in the city. He also stated that as the associations including his are not allowed to schedule a protest, they have decided to suspend their services. But, other organizations have given a call for a protest in front of the District Collectors office on Wednesday, March 6.

Earlier, the Pune Regional Transport Authority (RTA) had established new fares on January 3, under the authority of then-Collector Rajesh Deshmukh. These regulations set a base fare of ₹37 for the first 1.5 km, followed by ₹25 per subsequent km in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Baramati.