Two Arrested In Extortion Case: Pune Senior Citizen Coerced To Pay Rs 30 Lakh | Representative Image

The Market Yard Police have taken two individuals into custody in connection with an extortion case, where they are alleged to have blackmailed a senior citizen, coercing Rs. 30 lakh from the victim. The senior citizen's formal complaint led to the apprehension of both a man and a woman by the Market Yard Police.



As per police information, the senior citizen was threatened by both accused, who falsely claimed that the police could take action against the victim due to their contact with a woman involved in a sex racket case. The police had recently arrested the woman, and the senior citizen's contact number was found in the woman's contact list.



Fearing both defamation and potential police action, the senior citizen was compelled to make a payment of Rs. 30 lakh to settle the matter outside the confines of a police station. Even after the initial payment, the accused persisted in their demands for additional funds, accompanied by threats.



The extortion case was swiftly registered at the Market Yard Police Station, ultimately leading to the arrest of the accused individuals, who have been identified as Jyoti Bansode and her accomplice, Ramchandra Bapu Korde. The investigation is currently under the supervision of Assistant Police Inspector Shinde.

