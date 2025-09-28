Tulja Bhavani Temple Donates ₹1 Crore To CM Relief Fund For Marathwada Flood Victims | Sourced

Dharashiv: The Tulja Bhavani Temple administration has taken the initiative to help the flood-affected people in Marathwada and has announced a donation of Rs 1 crore to the chief minister's assistance fund to help the flood-affected people in Marathwada.

Several villages in Marathwada were affected by the floods due to heavy rains that lashed the entire region for the past few days. Water entered the houses and farms, and several people became homeless.

The temple has announced it will pay Rs 1 crore to the chief minister's assistance fund. Temple president and district collector Kirti Kiran Pujar has taken the decision, and the process to hand over the amount to the government has been initiated.

Last year, the temple had donated Rs 25 lakh for the flood relief. Tuljabhavani has the tradition of coming to help the people during the crisis situation. Continuing this tradition, the temple has once again come forward to help the people during the flood situation.

The temple authorities said that the farmers have incurred severe losses due to heavy rains. The animals do not have fodder, and the houses have been demolished. The assistance by the temple administration is not just financial assistance but also mental strength to the flood-affected people. Goddess Tuljabhavani always comes to the rescue of her devotees, and this is also a part of that.