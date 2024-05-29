Tragic Drowning: Two Brothers Lose Lives in Niphad Well | Representational Image

In a heartbreaking incident, Prem Gopal Dheple (15) and his younger brother Prateek Gopal Dheple (13) tragically died after drowning in a farm well near their residence on Nandurdi Road.

According to the information received, Prem and Prateek, sons of Gopal Jairam Dheple, went near the well to start the electric motor. When they did not return after half an hour, the family began searching for them. They found a child's clothes near the farm, raising concerns that the children had drowned. The family rushed and pulled the two children out of the water, but it was too late to save their lives.

Preliminary estimates suggest that Prateek might have dived into the water first after removing his clothes but started drowning as he could not swim. Seeing his younger brother in trouble, Prem likely jumped in to save him. Unfortunately, as neither of them could swim and there was no way to get out of the pond, both drowned.