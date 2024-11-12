Tourists Flock to Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani as Temperatures Dip

Punekars Flock To Mahabaleshwar, Panchgani, And Adjacent Areas |

People from all walks of life made a beeline to tourist destinations near Pune like Mahabaleshwar, Panchgani, and the adjacent areas.

In Satara district, the mercury in the thermometer has started falling day by day, and the temperature has dropped to 15 degrees Celsius in Mahabaleshwar and 16 degrees Celsius in Satara. As a result, tourists are flocking to Mahabaleshwar to enjoy the cool winter weather. The markets are crowded, and tourists are also enjoying boating at Venna Lake.

Usually, the cold begins to set in after Dussehra, with the chill becoming more noticeable during Diwali. However, this year, due to atmospheric changes and prolonged rains, the intensity of the cold felt during the festive period was relatively mild. On the eve of Diwali, there was a noticeable chill for two days, but the temperature rose again. Currently, it is freezing cold in the mornings. Despite the temporary rise in temperature, after a week's respite, the mercury has begun to fall again, and in the last two days, the air has turned hazy. As a result, the influx of tourists to Mahabaleshwar has increased.

Venna lake, strawberry fields flooded with tourists

Tourists flocked to the ancient temple in Old Mahabaleshwar, various points, Venna Lake, strawberry fields, market area, the table land in Panchgani, and Sahyadri Boating Club.

The region, known as the Kashmir of Maharashtra, attracts tourists not only from major cities in Maharashtra but also from across the country. The scenic beauty and various attractions, such as boat rides, horse riding, and local food, contribute to the area's popularity.

However, the increasing tourist influx calls for improved infrastructure to prevent traffic congestion and enhance the overall experience. While speaking with the FPJ, one tourist noted that the government's attention is needed to provide basic facilities and transform the places into more tourist-friendly destinations.

As the week ended, the MSRTC buses were packed with tourists heading back home on Sunday.